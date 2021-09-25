East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Vandal smashes stained-glass windows of Armenian church

By KCAL Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL) - Security video from the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in California shows a man walk up to the church at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday with a bag, a bat and a purpose.

“A young man in his 20′s came, well-organized and you can tell it’s premeditated,” Shnork Demirjian, the church’s parish priest, said.

The man takes a moment to put on a mask and his hat again, then he begins to smash the stained-glass windows along one side of the church.

“Initially you feel surprised and then you realize what’s happening, the devastation and the damage,” Demirjian said. “We have to control our sentiments, but you still feel angry.”

After more than 20 strikes along the wall, the suspect shattered a total of eight windows.

Demirjian called police who are now investigating the incident as vandalism. However, Demirjian believes it’s a hate crime.

“By coincidence on Sept. 21, it was the celebration of the independence of Armenia,” he said. “I really believe that it’s against Armenians who happen to be Christians.”

This isn’t the first time a church in the area has been the target of vandals.

Back in April, someone angrily defaced a Virgin of Guadalupe mural at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with a sledgehammer.

“It’s against all people of all nations of religion because disrespect to one religion is a disrespect to other religions,” Demirijan said.

As for the man who damaged the priceless windows at St. Peter Armenian Church, Demirijian hopes his hate will be changed into love.

“Forgiveness, you’re going to receive forgiveness, but you have to pay for what you have done,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Harrison County inmate escapes on foot
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked

Latest News

Police have released a statement after a video of their police canine officer allowing his dog...
Video shows officer release police dog on man already in custody
This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the...
Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen
Security video from St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in California shows a man walk up to...
Vandal smashes stained-glass windows of Armenian church
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash