East Texas local crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021

CORSICANA, Texas (KTRE) - Katie Dowell’s perseverance through the challenges and hardships of her life paid off last week when she was crowned Mrs. Texas American.

Born and raised in East Texas Katie Dowell said it was only fitting that she compete as Mrs. Houston County in the Mrs. Texas American pageant.

“This was only the second time to have a Mrs. Houston county compete in the Mrs. Texas pageant,” Dowell said.

Dowell said she never competed in pageants until last year, and felt motivated to continue following her dreams after having her daughter. The Mrs. America organization is the only organization that allows married women to compete.

“I want to always remind those that are married or even not married those with children that you’re more than just that wife or mother role and to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself mentally,” Dowell said.

She said that the challenges in her life pushed her to keep moving forward.

“I’ve had six back surgeries. My first one was at a really young age in high school and it took me a really long time to accept myself and my scars. I went through a lot of mental obstacles and that is why my platform is mental health. It’s really to focus on those people that are struggling that have been through physical trauma,” Dowell said.

This year as Mrs. Texas American, Dowell plans to continue to spread awareness and help those fighting mental obstacles after facing difficulties.

“In that moment of being crowned I felt like I represented all of those that are struggling with mental health across the board but specifically those that have maybe an amputee, maybe you’ve had a back surgery and it’s turned into chronic pain, maybe you’re a cancer survivor. And even now we have those with COVID-19 who have these long lasting symptoms that are taking a toll on their mental health,” Dowell said.

Dowell said she will compete in the national Mrs. America competition in November in Las Vegas and hopes to bring the crown and title back to Texas!

