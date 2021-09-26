East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet

Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with...
Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.(Lane Luckie/ KLTV & KTRE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.

Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany’s next government and have their candidates succeed Merkel, who has been in power since 2005.

Projections for ARD public television, based on exit polls and early counting, put voters’ support at 25.5% for the Social Democrats and 24.5% for Merkel’s Union bloc.

Separate projections for ZDF public television put the Social Democrats ahead by 25.7% to 24.6%.

Both put the environmentalist Greens in third place with about 14% support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Escaped Harrison County inmate captured
Foster Care through the pandemic
East Texas Foster Centers say there is a growing need for foster families throughout the pandemic

Latest News

KLTV’s Lane Luckie has a look at the final day of campaigning ahead of German’s federal...
WATCH: Lane Luckie previews final day of campaigning for Germany’s parliament elections
The shell of Berlin, Germany church destroyed in Allied bombings in World War II serve as...
Germany focuses on post-Merkel future while remembering dark past
A view of Berlin, Germany from its Westend neighborhood, looking toward the Berlin TV Tower on...
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany