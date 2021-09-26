MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: The Woman’s Building in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Woman’s Building in Tyler is standing as tall and beautiful today as it did over 90 years ago. The Woman’s Building Association was chartered in 1928 to direct the construction of this facility.

When the building was completed in 1932, it provided meeting rooms, an auditorium and library for the Woman’s Forum and other civic organizations in Tyler.

Today it serves as home to the United Way and continues to serve other community organizations and non-profits as a location for holding meetings.

The state historical marker provides state protection for the Woman’s Building meaning any modifications require permission and the overall structure has not changed in years.

If you want to check out this building, it’s located at the intersection of South Broadway and West Dobbs Street at 911 S. Broadway Ave.

