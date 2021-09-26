East Texas Now Business Break
RISE pop up market event offers support to minority owned small businesses in Nacogdoches

By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Minority owned small businesses in Nacogdoches gathered together in one place today to network and sell products.

The RISE pop up market was held today at C.L Simon Recreation Center in Nacogdoches. Morgan curl a member of DMC marketing group said the event was designed to allow minority owned businesses to ultimately learn from each other.

“Nacogdoches being a close-knit community as it is it’s important that we come together as these underutilized businesses and put them at the forefront and make sure we’re mixing and mingling with each other and kind of helping each other out,” curl said.

Grace king the owner of Mimi’s Sweet Spot has been baking since she was 11. She channeled her passion and made it into a business. She said business has been great despite it being a challenging year for many.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic, people are still going to eat! And every now and then people are going to want a sweet treat and so they’ll give me a call and say hey I want a pound cake, I want a cobbler, I want a pie,” King said.

King said events like these help to strengthen the community.

“So there’s all type of people here with different businesses that we didn’t know existed in Nacogdoches until today,” King said.

Curl said the event prioritizes providing small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the Nacogdoches community.

“I think that the community has been doing much better at supporting some of our local businesses that are minority owned. I think that events like this event and events like this in the future would do so much more for these businesses,” Curl said.

The RISE acronym stands for “reach inside and shift the energy” and is about encouraging business owners toward positive energy.

