First Alert: Increasing clouds, rain chances, on deck this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather pattern will be shifting to more clouds and better rain chances this week, which is a good thing considering how dry it has been in recent months.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, more humid, and therefore, not as cool as recent nights as lows only drop to near the 70-degree mark.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a 30% chance of rain showers. It will be warm and more humid as daytime highs top out in the upper 80′s.

An area of low pressure spinning in the desert southwest will lift into the plains the next couple of days. Some disturbances and upper level energy rotating around that upper-low will help ignite some rain showers and thunderstorms across the Piney Woods.

Rain chances will go up to 60% on Wednesday through Friday. It should be noted that it will not rain all day or everyday at a given location. It just means the odds of getting wet during the middle-to-latter part of this week are better than they have been in quite some time.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches in the next week, with higher amounts expected to our west across central and north Texas.

Rain chances will come down this weekend as the pattern slowly begins to shift, leading to less rain activity in the Piney Woods.

Look for daytime highs this week to be in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall. Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out around 70-degrees this week.

