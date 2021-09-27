East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Increasing clouds, rain chances, on deck this week

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather pattern will be shifting to more clouds and better rain chances this week, which is a good thing considering how dry it has been in recent months.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, more humid, and therefore, not as cool as recent nights as lows only drop to near the 70-degree mark.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a 30% chance of rain showers.  It will be warm and more humid as daytime highs top out in the upper 80′s.

An area of low pressure spinning in the desert southwest will lift into the plains the next couple of days.  Some disturbances and upper level energy rotating around that upper-low will help ignite some rain showers and thunderstorms across the Piney Woods.

Rain chances will go up to 60% on Wednesday through Friday.  It should be noted that it will not rain all day or everyday at a given location.  It just means the odds of getting wet during the middle-to-latter part of this week are better than they have been in quite some time.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches in the next week, with higher amounts expected to our west across central and north Texas. 

Rain chances will come down this weekend as the pattern slowly begins to shift, leading to less rain activity in the Piney Woods.

Look for daytime highs this week to be in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall.  Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out around 70-degrees this week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was...
Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-27-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips