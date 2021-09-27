East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds are rolling in this morning and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day today. Temperatures will be warm again with highs reaching near 90 degrees. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in Deep East Texas, but any activity will be few and far between. Chances for rain begin to increase tomorrow and especially tomorrow night. By midweek, the weather pattern shifts to become rainy and cooler. Likely chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through the end of the week and could carry over into the weekend with temperatures back to near or below average for this time of the year.

