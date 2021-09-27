No.13 Lufkin volleyball riding early season momentum into district play

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin volleyball team picked up their first district win over the weekend.

The Lady Pack picked up a 3-0 win Saturday in Jacksonville against the Maidens to start district play. The team sits at 28-4 and ranked No.13 in the state in the latest TGCA 5A poll.

“Having that early on success and that No.2 ranking was a good experience for us,” Lufkin head coach Leah Flores said. “They have never had that pressure or target on their back so I am glad that happened early on because they have been used to it.”

Lufkin will travel to Huntsville on Tuesday night and then play host to Whitehouse on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

“It is great to have a hot start because it gives us that momentum for the rest of the season,” libero Bree Hodges said. “These are our biggest opponents this week. If we get these wins we will have big momentum over our district.”

