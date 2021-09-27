East Texas Now Business Break
Paris resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticker

The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket game.(The Texas Lottery)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Lottery announced Monday that a Paris resident won $1 million from a $1,000,000 Jackpot scratch ticket game.

The claimant, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Kroger 957, located at 1310 Clarksville St., in Paris.

The Texas Lottery says that this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed from this game.

Including break-even prizes, the odds of winning a prize from this scratch off game are one in 3.44.

Since selling their first ticket in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33.6 billion in state revenue and have distributed $71 billion in prizes to players.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

