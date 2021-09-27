East Texas Now Business Break
Troup man survives plane crash in Cherokee County

Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.(AP)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 73-year old man from Troup was transported to UT-Health East Texas, Jacksonville, and is in stable condition after losing control of his Cessna Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 4:30 yesterday afternoon, Troopers responded to a reported plane crash five miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

The Cessna 182 single-engine plane was traveling from the Cherokee County airport to a private landing strip on County Road 4716, stated the investigator’s preliminary report.

The report state that due to a strong tailwind, the aircraft landed too fast causing it to travel through a barbwire fence before the Cessna struck several trees.

