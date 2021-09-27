East Texas Now Business Break
West Texas teen wins USA Shooting Olympic Trap National Championship

Ryann Phillips becomes one of the youngest women to ever win the USA Shooting Olympic Trap title.
17-year-old Ryann Phillips recently won the USA Shooting Women's Olympic Trap National Championship in Michigan.(Courtesy Photo)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
GAIL, Texas (KOSA) - “Just about”. “Nearly”. “Close to”. These are all words that can’t be used to describe Ryann Phillips.

The 17-year-old recently traveled to Michigan where she won the USA Shooting Women’s Olympic Trap National Championship.

That means she’s better than...

“...all the women in the nation,” said Phillips.

That’s a big feat for someone from the small town of Gail.

At the national championships, Phillips took it a step at a time. The first step: be one of the top six to qualify for finals.

“As long as I could make it to the top six and shoot off for those spots, then I could win that,” Phillips said.

Phillips made the final six, then began whittling away at her competition.

“So, we went into finals, and I was understandably nervous, but then we got a couple of shots into it, and I was like, ‘you know, this is fine,’” said Phillips.

Six dropped to five, and five to four, all the way down to the final two. A sudden death shoot-off.

“I was watching, but I wasn’t really registering what was happening, because I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to hit it. We’ll have to shoot a few more targets.’ Then she missed, and I was like, Oh!”

Phillips returned to Gail a national champion in trap and in missing school. But she’ll soon be missing even more school. She heads to Peru on Friday to represent the United States in the Junior World Championships.

Don’t think that means she’s shirking her academics - She’s already parlayed her success into a full-ride scholarship to Tennesee Southern.

And with all the accolades coming in, maybe it’s about time Gail etch her face in stone.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

