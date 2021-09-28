East Texas Now Business Break
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child.

As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man. Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies.

Police have identified the man as 42-year-old David Lueras.

Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

