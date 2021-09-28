Aggies look to raise the standard in practice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is anxious to return to Kyle Field and take on Mississippi State this Saturday after suffering their first loss of the season against Arkansas. A&M tumbled to number 15 in the AP poll, but the Aggies are not letting any of that bring them down.

The Maroon and White seemed overwhelmed at times during the Southwest Classic in Arlington. Their lone touchdown came on a 67 yard run from Isaiah Spiller, but the Aggies mostly struggled to move the ball. It’s definitely not panic mode in Aggieland though. Sometimes “you learn more from a loss than a win,” and the Aggies know they need to amp it in practice this week to get ready for Mississippi State.

”We work hard in practice,” wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It’s really just about raising the standard to even higher levels. We just have to continue to grow and then demand that we don’t have those highs and lows to where somedays we have good days and then some days we come back and it may not start fast and finish strong. It’s really just about consistency,” Smith added.

“It’s just one loss at the beginning of the season,” defensive back Demani Richardson said. “We know we have mistakes we have to clean up. We just know we have to make it an urgency to clean it up and help us stay together as a team,” Richardson added.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher agrees that the Aggies need to raise their standard in practice. ”We’re preparing, but the standard of how to do details, we’re not detailed enough or we would play that way,” Fisher explained. “Why is that detail? Some of that’s experience. Some of that is youth. Some of that is new guys at critical positions at different moments because you’re rotating guys. You’re playing freshmen linemen, some young receivers, you have a new quarterback. Is that an excuse? No, you still have to meet the standard of what you have to do because that’s when your opportunities come. I tell these guys all the time you either wait to play or you prepare to play. But the one thing you can’t give a guy is experience. You have to get experience in the saddle, and they’ve got to realize that,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will kick off against the Bulldogs this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Kyle Field and will be on the SEC Network.

