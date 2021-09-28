East Texas Now Business Break
Army: Soldier says she was assaulted by Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they are being housed in Chaparral, N.M., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Fort Bliss officials say a soldier reported that she was assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Army post’s shelter complex in New Mexico.

A Fort Bliss statement said the assault happened Sept. 19 at the Doña Ana County Range Complex.

A Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the soldier escaped her assailants with minor physical injuries. The official said the assault was not sexual.

The official says the FBI is investigating.

Fort Bliss says it’s strengthening security measures in the complex near El Paso.

