Baylor QB Jacob Zeno enters transfer portal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor sophomore quarterback Jacob Zeno entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Zeno competed for the starting spot this offseason, and was beat out by fourth-year Junior Gerry Bohanon.

Out of San Antonio John Jay, Zeno was a four-star recruit. His biggest moments as a Baylor Bear took place in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, when he throw for 159 yards and a touchdown in Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma.

This season, Zeno has seen limited action as Gerry Bohanon has led the Bears to a 4-0 start.

Bohanon will now be backed up by redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, true freshman Kyron Drones and junior Brandon Bass.

