Brandon Belt sidelined with fractured thumb

Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Francisco Giants got news they did not want this late in the season.

Hudson native and veteran first baseman Brandon Belt is being sidelined with a fractured thumb. Belt was hit in the hand by an inside 93 mph fastball from Colorado Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath Sunday afternoon. An x-ray confirmed the worst case scenario for the Giants who are in the top spot of the National League standings.

According to MLB.com, Belt is set to meet with team doctors over the next few days to determine a time frame on his return. Belt missed time earlier this season with a knee injury.

Belt has 29 home runs on the year. It is a career high as the Giants currently have a two game lead over the Dodgers for the NL West crown with six games to go.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

