East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CBP stops $24 million worth of meth at cargo facility

$24 million worth of men stopped in Eagle Pass
$24 million worth of men stopped in Eagle Pass(BP)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas— (Courtesy of CBP) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Cargo Facility seized methamphetamine with a street value of over $24,000,000 in one enforcement action.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Thursday, September 23 at the Camino Real Cargo Facility when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a 2010 Freightliner tractor hauling an empty box trailer arriving from Mexico. The tractor and trailer were referred for a canine, non-intrusive imaging system inspection and subsequent physical inspection resulting in the discovery of 1,221 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the walls of the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $24,426,968.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Latest News

Dental Hygienist
Dental Hygienist
Texas 42 Widening Project
Texas 42 Widening Project
TJC Firefighter Academy
TJC Firefighter Academy At Tyler ISD
Angelina County
Angelina County Commissioner’s Court approves game fencing project for county airport
William Davis, a former nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, is on trial after...
William Davis trial begins PKG