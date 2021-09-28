East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ETN: Gray correspondent talks about ongoing hearings on Afghanistan

ETN: Jon Decker - clipped version
ETN: Jon Decker - clipped version
By Jeremy Butler and Jon Decker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker spoke with East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler about the ongoing hearings regarding Afghanistan Tuesday.

Decker said, so far, the hearing has been a “fascinating inside look” into the decision to pull all U.S. military personnel and citizens out of Afghanistan earlier this year. He added they heard testimony from the Secretary of Defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding officer of the U.S. Central Command.

Among other things, President Joe Biden’s advisors recommended that he leave a force of 2,500 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

To watch the full video, click the video above this story.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
SFA board retains President Scott Gordon

Latest News

Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Mark Kellogg talks about upcoming SFA women's basketball season.