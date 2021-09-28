First Alert: Likely rain chances should help alleviate the dry conditions

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere spinning over New Mexico has led to a complex of rain and thunderstorms forming in central Texas. This complex of rain and storms will be moving eastward toward our part of the state overnight. Even though they will be in a weakening mode, we are crossing our fingers that they hold together to give us some rain in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

This storm system will combine with increasing moisture levels to yield likely rain chances for the rest of the week. The better rain odds and added cloud cover will keep temperatures in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering a bigger drop on the thermometer.

Our weather pattern will be shifting to more clouds and better rain chances this week, which is a good thing considering how dry it has been in recent months.

Rain chances will remain likely from Wednesday through Saturday, offering many residents some rain for their parched lawns and gardens.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-three inches in the next week, with higher amounts expected to our west across central and north Texas.

Rain chances will remain likely on Saturday before they come down for the second half of the weekend as the pattern slowly begins to shift, leading to less rain activity in the Piney Woods.

Look for daytime highs this week to be in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall. Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out in the upper 60′s this week.

