Lufkin/Nacogdoches area sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.(KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, 152 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. Six of those are pediatric patients.

Monday’s total is up nine patients from the day before.

Two ICU beds were open in Area H yesterday. The same number of beds were also available on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

