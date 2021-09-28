East Texas Now Business Break
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out a bit warmer this morning and will once again reach the lower 90s this afternoon.  Chances for rain remain slight through much of the day but begin to increase late this evening and overnight with some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west.  Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely off and on through the day tomorrow and will continue to come in waves through the end of the work week.  A few showers are expected to continue into the weekend with rain chances decreasing by Sunday and sunshine returning early next week.  After today, the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s for a while.

