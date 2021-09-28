East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others injured.(WMBF)
By Erika Holland and Victoria Lara
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Nacogdoches are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call just before 12:45 A.M. in the 1400 block of Dolph Street, near Brooks-Quinn Jones Elementary School.

That’s where they found three people with gun shot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Law enforcement are looking for more information about suspects involved.

Dolph street will be closed for the next several hours while police investigate the area.

