Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street

One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in Nacogdoches.(VNL)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in Nacogdoches.

The woman who died has been identified as Kashena Kegler, 38, of Nacogdoches.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department they are on scene at the 1400 block of Dolph Street investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in one death.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:43 a.m., about gunshots being fired in the area, said the official report.

Officers arrived and found that three people had been struck by gunfire. “The first officers on scene of the shooting attempted life saving measures on the victim,” an update stated. “EMS transported the victim to the hospital, but she was later pronounced deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other two wounded individuals were taken to area hospitals.

Officers learned that the gunfire came from a passing vehicle and they are currently working to locate a vehicle and suspects, said officials.

Dolph Street is closed at this time and will remain closed for the next several hours, said the release.

“Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO,” the update stated.

The update also said that as additional information becomes available, it will be released.

