East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Oil prices continuing to rise

Pumpjacks in West Texas.
Pumpjacks in West Texas.(Hannah Burbank/CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oil prices are rising as the economy continues to reopen. On Tuesday, it hit some of the highest prices for the year.

West Texas Crude hit just over $75. A year ago it was in the $60s.

Mickey Cargile, the president of Cargile Investment Management, says that prices have shot back up after they experienced a slump a few weeks ago.

“Primarily it’s just the drawdown on our inventories of oil because of our snapback of the worldwide economies as we came out of COVID,” said Cargile.

Cargile says that people are also returning for jobs, but at a slower rate than the companies are hiring.

“The worldwide demand for oil is just very strong right now, there’s a huge shortage of natural gas in Europe and so that’s causing a bigger demand for oil.”

Robin Donnelly, the president of Eastland Oil, says he expects the price to stay in the same range through the end of the year. They don’t predict a 4th quarter slowdown.

“The pricing now is pretty much, you’ll see this pretty much through the end of the year and then next year looks like it will be from 60 to 75,” Donnelly said.

While the demand has picked back up, the supply is picking up at a slower rate. Cargile says that’s normal for cycles we see with oil prices.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
SFA board retains President Scott Gordon

Latest News

Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Mark Kellogg talks about upcoming SFA women's basketball season.