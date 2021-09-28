Oil prices continuing to rise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oil prices are rising as the economy continues to reopen. On Tuesday, it hit some of the highest prices for the year.

West Texas Crude hit just over $75. A year ago it was in the $60s.

Mickey Cargile, the president of Cargile Investment Management, says that prices have shot back up after they experienced a slump a few weeks ago.

“Primarily it’s just the drawdown on our inventories of oil because of our snapback of the worldwide economies as we came out of COVID,” said Cargile.

Cargile says that people are also returning for jobs, but at a slower rate than the companies are hiring.

“The worldwide demand for oil is just very strong right now, there’s a huge shortage of natural gas in Europe and so that’s causing a bigger demand for oil.”

Robin Donnelly, the president of Eastland Oil, says he expects the price to stay in the same range through the end of the year. They don’t predict a 4th quarter slowdown.

“The pricing now is pretty much, you’ll see this pretty much through the end of the year and then next year looks like it will be from 60 to 75,” Donnelly said.

While the demand has picked back up, the supply is picking up at a slower rate. Cargile says that’s normal for cycles we see with oil prices.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.