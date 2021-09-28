East Texas Now Business Break
Sex assault case against Lance Armstrong’s son dropped

A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.(Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin.

Luke Armstrong’s attorney insisted the relationship was consensual and there was no assault.

Court records show Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza rejected the charges on Aug. 24.

