Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the...
Frances "Sissy" Farenthold, a reform-minded Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party's 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94.

Her son, George Farenthold, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that his mother died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Farenthold was a prominent advocate for women’s civil rights who made the Democratic runoff for governor in 1972 before losing to Dolph Briscoe.

That same year, her name was placed in nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention.

She got 420 votes before withdrawing in favor of Thomas Eagleton.

