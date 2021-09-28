East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a...
A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.

Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of 31-year-old Charles Allen and 33-year-old Bradley Allen. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.

He is set to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Rhoades’ attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

They are arguing Rhoades’ constitutional right to due process is being violated because he’s being prevented from pursuing claims some potential jurors might have been dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons.

Rhoades is white.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was...
Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.
Troup man survives plane crash in Cherokee County
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack

Latest News

Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
William Davis trial begins
Trial begins for former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Slight chances for rain today