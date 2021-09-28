Trial begins for former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Tyler Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)

Davis plead not guilty as the trial got underway. The prosecutor, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman began opening arguments.

“A hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Putman said during his arguments.

Putman laid out evidence surrounding the death of one of the people who died. 47-year-old Christopher Greenaway had undergone a successful surgery, but went from being healthy to crashing levels. Greenaway developed clots in the brain, blocking his blood flow and exhibited stroke-like symptoms. He went from being fine to being unconscious.

Greenaway would receive a CT scan and his arterial space was found to have “a lot” of air in it. Doctors were trying to figure out what happened, but didn’t want to suspect someone did it on purpose. Greenaway died in August of 2017.

Putman said another suspected victim, 58-year-old Joseph Kalina, had a similar story. Kalina was doing fine but then took a turn for the worst. He would also eventually die of injuries sustained at the hospital.

Putman said at the time, newly installed security cameras showed William Davis enter Kalina’s room. Davis watched from down the hall as nurses sprinted down the hall to help Kalina.

Lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes then took the stand.

“The thing about strokes is they’re not uncommon in a hospital setting,” Hayes said acknowledging the deaths of the individuals.

Hayes also said the trial will show that Davis did not kill the patients.

The first witness was then called, a woman who is a record worker at CHRISTUS.

The second witness, Robert Campbell, works in the Cardiology IT department at CHRISTUS. He discussed what his job is and how hospital records system works. Like the first witness, he was not on the stand long.

The third witness, Elizabeth Melon is the Director of Human Resources at CHRISTUS.

The fourth witness, Donna Bedford, is the widow of Chris Greenaway.

Donna said Chris was a pilot who had served in the war in Iraq. She said he told her he was scared ahead of bypass surgery. She said after the surgery, Chris looked fantastic and was doing great.

Donna said she was not allowed to spend the night at the hospital. She said her phone rang around 4 a.m. saying she needed to get there ASAP. She said Chris looked “100% different” when she saw him that morning. By that night, he was essentially brain dead.

