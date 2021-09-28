Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies today. Confused? Cloud cover will depend on location today, as will our highs. Northern areas will likely peak in the low 90s today while southern areas only see the upper 80s this afternoon. Isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas this midday are creating flooding concerns in Jasper and Newton counties, we have a 30% chance of showers for the entire region today, but so far, we’re trending dry in northern areas.

Better rain chances by tomorrow, up to a 60%, and that will last through Friday. It won’t be continuous rain for the next three to four days; however, scattered showers will be possible for the forecast period into next week. We’ve not bumped the Saturday rain chances up to 50%, and 30% for Sunday. I think you’ll be ok for any outdoor activities, just take and umbrella in case you need it. Over the last few days, high temperatures have trended above normal, but they’ll return to near or below normal range by tomorrow. Have a great afternoon!

