Affidavit: Hemphill man ‘didn’t care for frog gigging,’ fired gun

Stephen Hamilton
Stephen Hamilton(Sabine County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas game warden has arrested a Hemphill man accused of firing his gun to scare off three men who were hunting frogs.

Stephen Hamilton, 74, is charged with three counts of Class B misdemeanor harassment of hunters and three counts of deadly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Sept. 16 at 12:15 a.m. on Toledo Bend Reservoir near Jack’s Landing at the end of FM 944.

According to the affidavit, three people were in a boat and frog gigging around the banks of Toledo Bend. According to the affidavit, Hamilton fired a gun into the air.

The three said they told Hamilton they were frog gigging and Hamilton “stated he doesn’t care for frog gigging.” The three said they continued to gig and Hamilton fired another round, but this time toward the three. The three said the shot was close enough to splash water on them.

According to the affidavit, the three left the area and traveled back to the boat ramp. They said Hamilton then shot more rounds. They did not know what direction those rounds were fired.

A warrant for Hamilton’s arrest was obtained on Sept. 16. Hamilton was booked in and out of Sabine County Jail on the following day.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

