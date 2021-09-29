COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas at 2-week low

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports in Deep East Texas, 134 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That’s the lowest number in about two and a half weeks for Trauma Service Area H, the area that includes Lufkin/Nacogdoches.

Tuesday’s count was down 18 patients from the day before, according to DSHS.

Five ICU beds were open in Area H yesterday, which is three more than the day before.

