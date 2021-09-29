First Alert: More wet, unsettled weather remains in the forecast

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen some pockets of rain earlier today followed by scattered showers this afternoon. Any scattered shower activity will wane this evening, leading to a mostly cloudy sky as overnight lows drop into the lower 70′s.

Thursday will feature a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky with a 30% chance of rain. It will still remain warm and very humid as daytime highs top out in the upper 80′s to around 90-degrees.

After less rain coverage expected on Thursday, another western storm system will eject into the plains on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances for us in East Texas as we round out the week and begin the first weekend in October.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches between now through this weekend, with higher amounts expected to our west across central and north Texas.

Rain chances will remain on the high-end on Saturday before they come down for the second half of the weekend as the pattern slowly begins to shift, leading to less rain activity in the Piney Woods.

Look for daytime highs this week to be in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall. Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out in the upper 60′s this week.

By early next week, signs point to a weak cold front sliding through the Piney Woods. This frontal passage will not do to much for our temperatures, but it will bring in some drier air and put an end to our rain chances for a few days.

