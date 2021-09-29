East Texas Now Business Break
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday that Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport. He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted.”

The 39-year-old Barbara Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018.

She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

