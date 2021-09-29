East Texas Now Business Break
Governor Abbott visits Laredo for grand opening of avocado facility

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo for the grand opening of an avocado distribution facility.

The name of the facility is Mission Produce and they will be investing 50 million dollars into our community.

City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz spoke a few words during the ceremony. Both city and county officials were present during the event.

During the event, Governor Abbott spoke about how the facility will bring more jobs to Laredo and south Texas and praised city officials for creating a prosperous economy, after a year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

