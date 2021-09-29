East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Legacy to start district play this week

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy is sitting at 2-2 as they prepare for their first week of district play. Despite some hard fought losses in recent weeks, head coach Joe Willis and his dynamic running game are more than ready for a new challenge at this stage of the season. First up is a meeting with Dallas Skyline.

“It’s an important game,” said Willis. “We know that’s where we were last year, we kind of started off in the hole, and we know it’s important to get off to a good start in this district because this is a very good district top to bottom.”

The game is at Forester field in Dallas with kickoff set for 7:30 this Friday night.

