LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Governments office building in Lufkin was damaged by a fire Wednesday.

Bob Bashaw from DETCOG explained a plumber was re-lighting a gas heating unit in the attic that flashed and caught the foam insulation on the underside of the roof on fire.

There were no injuries reported.

