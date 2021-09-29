Lumberjacks, Red Devils renew rivalry Friday night

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - It has been one-sided for 32 years, but the Huntington Red Devils feel confident they can compete with Diboll Friday night.

Huntington will host Diboll in the second week 9-3A DI district action Friday night. The Lumberjacks are 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Huntington enters the game 1-4 on the year and 0-1 in district action.

“Diboll has always been a rivalry,” Huntington head coach Joshua Colvert said. " The community gets up for the game. I think we will be prepared to play. We have not executed as well this year for the most part. We are hoping to put it all together this week. The key to winning for us is we have to get timely defensive stops. It is going to take our best effort to give them a run for their money.”

The teams have played 32 times before and Diboll holds a commanding 31-1 series record. The only time Huntington won this game between the two Angelina County schools was in 1992 when they picked up a 20-15 win.

“We treat this game in our prep work like the first five,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “Every game is the big game. We are going into this game like it was the previous five. We are going to have to go out there and get ready to play. People can say what they want to about years past and all that kind of stuff. It doesn’t matter. This is now. We have to take care of the present.”

Kickoff from Huntington is 7 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.