By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few showers down in Deep East Texas this morning will die out into the late morning hours.  Expect a few more clouds today and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon.  Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s today.  Partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but late tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the chance for rain increases again and stays likely off and on through Friday and Saturday.  A weak cold front arrives Sunday, ending our rain chances and cooling things down a bit into early next week.

