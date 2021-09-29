East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

By Michael Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (KPNX) – A flashy orange color gave a lobster a second lease on life. The crustacean is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.

Carl Murray, the executive chef at Nobu Japanese restaurant, says he goes through about 100 lobsters in a week.

It was a normal shift for Murray, slicing up fine delicacies at the upscale restaurant until one particular lobster caught his eye.

“It was bright orange,” Murray recalled. “So, we were like, “OK, let’s take this one and put it aside.”

The restaurant named their new friend Matzo and called the aquarium to learn more.

Paige Hundley with Odysea Aquarium could barely believe what she saw because these orange-colored lobsters are rare.

Hundley has never seen one like this.

“It’s strange, to say the least,” she said. “You definitely question if it is truly an orange lobster.”

Since then, the restaurant has donated the lobster to the aquarium.

Soon, the lucky-colored crustacean will get her own spot in the desert oasis at the aquarium where she will be able to shine without fear of becoming caught or cooked.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Latest News

A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
An orange lobster is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Extremely rare, orange lobster saved from being a meal
In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell poses for a photo at her home in Des...
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults