Texarkana, Texas, law officer injured in crash; man arrested for DWI

An officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department was injured in a wreck on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail and an officer was injured in a wreck that happened Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Texarkana.

The police department says Officer Landon Simmons had just started his shift when his patrol vehicle was hit by another car on South Lake Drive near W 4th Street. The officer sustained minor injuries, however, his vehicle is considered a total loss.

Police say Officer Simmons was trying to turn onto South Lake Drive when a Chrysler Pacifica headed north, being driven by Brian Owens, 31, hit him. Surveillance video from a business nearby shows Officer Simmons was the second vehicle to turn onto South Lake Drive after the light turned green. At the same time, Owens’ vehicle could be seen on camera approaching the intersection from the south at a high rate of speed. Police say according to the footage, he never slowed down for the red light or did anything to avoid the crash.

Owens was subsequently arrested for DWI and booked into the Bi-State Jail after being checked out at the hospital. Officer Simmons was taken to the ER, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Brian Owens, 31
Brian Owens, 31(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

“We are thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said the police department on Facebook.

