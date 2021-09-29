Texas inmate executed for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

East Texas Now Business Break
Rick Rhoades was executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of 31-year-old Charles Allen and 33-year-old Bradley Allen.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas inmate has been executed for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.

Rick Rhoades was executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of 31-year-old Charles Allen and 33-year-old Bradley Allen.

The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay Rhoades’ execution over claims the inmate’s constitutional right to due process was being violated because he was being prevented from pursuing allegations that some potential jurors were dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons.

The 57-year-old Rhoades was white.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

