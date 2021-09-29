TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 2: Co-worker testifies on patient’s cardiac arrest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:02 a.m. - Greenaway’s heart rate, blood pressure increased around 3:35am (Aug 4, 2017). He was given medication to help bring down his blood pressure. He was showing signs of having a stroke.

Greenaway was taken to get a CT scan and was told there was air in his brain.

Rasberry testified about another suspected victim of Davis, Joseph Kalina. On January 24 and 25 of 2018, Rasberry says Kalina was stable after surgery and was on a bipap machine.

9:41 a.m. - Greenaway asked for water several times. He was stable. Everything looked good. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017, Greenaway was still doing fine.

Rasberry said he asked “Will” (William Davis) to keep an eye on Greenaway while Rasberry went to lunch around 3:15 a.m. Rasberry said “Will” liked to talk a lot and walk around the unit a lot. He was very chatty and social. Rasberry says Davis was a good ICU nurse and he trusted him to take care of his own patients.

Rasberry planned to run to Whataburger on Beckham for lunch. When he arrived back at the hospital, he hears a message go off saying his patient (Greenaway) is going into cardiac arrest. Rasberry got up to the cardiovascular floor. Greenaway still had a pulse.

“Dude, what happened?” Rasberry asked Davis. Davis said he didn’t know.

Rasberry was “mad” patient took a turn for the worst while he was gone. Rasberry said he felt responsible, like he was letting people down.

9:21 a.m. - Rasberry said family members are not allowed to stay the first night at the hospital after a surgery. He says this is because in the event something goes wrong, they want to be able to monitor the patient without having family in the way.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman brought up Chris Greenaway, who Rasberry treated. When Greenaway was assessed at 7 p.m. Aug. 3, 2017, (this is after his heart surgery) no problems were indicated.

The trial of William Davis, the former East Texas nurse who is accused of killing patients, entered it’s second day Wednesday.

William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

The prosecution continued to call witnesses Wednesday morning. Ben Rasberry, a nightside nurse at CHRISTUS, discussed how shift transfers work between day and night nurses.

The prosecution asked about how patients are typically feeling and how long they sleep after surgery. They also asked about the layout of the hospital. Rasberry identified where patients rooms and worker break rooms are while the prosecution held up a large map of the cardiovascular floor.

PREVIOUS: Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.