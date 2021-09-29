World War 2 era veterans, 95 and 101 years old, go on ‘dream flight’ in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) — A non-profit on Wednesday honored Central Texas World War 2 veterans Anna Reynolds, 101, and Lee Mouche, 95, with a flight in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane.

Dream Flights, founded in 2011 by Darryl and Carrol Fisher out of love for aviation and senior veterans, is on a mission is to provide free flights in the restored World War 2 era planes to more than 800 veterans.

Reynolds and Mouche were given a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they took off in the planes from Temple.

The sky was literally the limit for these two proud women who have sacrificed so much to protect us from harm and keep our nation free!

“I enjoyed it very much. It was fun looking down, seeing the river and the dam and all that. Oh, it was great,” said Mouche, a nurse who served in the military during World War II.

“We’re trying to honor them while they’re still here, and they need to know that they’re appreciated. So for us to be able to give them an airplane ride, it’s a small thing for us as an organization to do, but it’s a huge thing for them in their lives, and it’s a great experience that they’ll never forget,” said Marcus Smith with Dream Flights.

