East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Active-duty military families can apply for increase in Basic Allowance for Housing

Active-duty military families around the country and in Central Texas are due for some...
Active-duty military families around the country and in Central Texas are due for some much-needed financial assistance in the coming months. (Photo courtesy of DVIDS)(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Active-duty military families around the country and in Central Texas are due for some much-needed financial assistance in the coming months.

The Department of Defense will be increasing Basic Allowance for Housing, otherwise known as BAH, from October 1 to December 31.

The increase will vary on each service members financial situation and dependents within their immediate family, but service members without any dependents are still eligible.

The increase will be determined between 10% to 20%

Army Veteran and Texas A&M Central Texas Sociology Professor Jeffrey Yarvis says he knows the difficulties of moving to a new duty station and the struggles to afford housing.

“Economic adversity is a huge challenge for young families,” he said.

“Sometimes our market pay doesn’t keep up with inflation or the cost of an expensive area to live in. BAH rates aren’t always moving at the speed in which prices change in a particular area. You may see some soldiers spend more out of pocket just to afford moving.”

The extra money will not be automatic, as troops must certify that they’re incurring higher costs in moving to new areas or signing new leases.

The Department of Defense adds that eligible service members will be contacted if they qualify.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
SFA board retains President Scott Gordon

Latest News

Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Mark Kellogg talks about upcoming SFA women's basketball season.