Alleged extermination site found outside Nuevo Laredo

File photo: Nuevo Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials from the Mexican National Search Commission say an alleged long-running extermination site has been found right outside of Nuevo Laredo.

According to the commission, this location was brought to light some weeks ago and it is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012.

Searchers found burned human remains on the ground, multiple possible clandestine graves, and a clandestine crematorium, it said.

Drug cartels frequently use such sites to burn or dissolve the bodies of their victims.

Located across the border from Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo has been dominated for years by the Northeast Cartel, a fragment of the old Zetas Cartel.

