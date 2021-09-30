East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

The Angelina Arts Alliance will help promote cultural growth in Lufkin

The Angelina Arts Alliance has committed to help Lufkin grow culturally alongside the Lufkin...
The Angelina Arts Alliance has committed to help Lufkin grow culturally alongside the Lufkin Forward development project.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As the City of Lufkin works to revitalize the downtown area through the Lufkin Forward project, it has a powerful ally to set the tone. The Angelina Arts Alliance is working alongside the city with the goal of furthering cultural development within the community. Jennifer Allen heads the Angelina Arts Alliance and has been involved with the planning stages of this collaboration.

“We are serving with them as a partner,” said Allen. “Not only with the management and programming of The Pines Theater, but also in cultural district planning.”

The city believes that this partnership will help secure a state cultural district designation, which is expected to boost the local economy and revitalization efforts. Along with that plan, The Angelina Arts Alliance and The Pines Theater are also working to attract the interest of younger generations. This is a focus of Brittany Feeney’s job, and she believes that part of the long term success will be through recognizing the various opportunities for the arts to expand its impact in Lufkin.

“With all of the efforts that are going on with the Lufkin Forward project, we’re really hoping to be a big part of that as far as encouraging some of the updates to be more friendly towards the arts,” said Feeney. “We have a huge live music scene in Lufkin. Not everyone knows that and we are hoping to have areas where we can build and grow upon that.”

The partnership has been a success so far, and as more collaboration follows in the coming months and years, the possibilities for growth and creativity have captured the full focus of those involved.

“It’s a natural fit, this partnership between the Angelina Arts Alliance and the City of Lufkin,” said Allen. “We think that the future is really exciting and in terms of the arts, the opportunities are unlimited.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion

Latest News

Cheetah Breeding
Cheetah Breeding In ETX
Henderson ISD Teacher Shortage
Henderson ISD Teacher Shortage
Alto Officer Procession
Alto Officer Procession
Violent Crime Is Up
Violent Crime Is Up
William Davis Trial Day 3
William Davis Trial Day 3