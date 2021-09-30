East Texas Now Business Break
Boy, 10, killed in Waco; father charged with capital murder

Waco PD investigate murder
Waco PD investigate murder(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bronchae Lewis, 36, charged with resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s weapon, and capital murder in connection to the killing of his 10-year-old son late Wednesday night.

Police officers were dispatched to 2400 Washington Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a man called 911 to report that he believed his son was dead.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly attempted to stop the officers from entering his apartment.

The officers forced their way into the apartment and the man, blocking the door, immediately began fighting with the officers.

Inside the apartment, police officers located a 10-year-old boy who “sustained severe and life-threatening injuries.”

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Several officers and the suspect sustained minor injuries from glass broken during the fight. They received treatment at a local hospital.

Lewis is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

