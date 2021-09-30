East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: ABC correspondent talks about proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an interview with East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler Thursday, ABC correspondent Rick Klein spoke about the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Klein said that that the bill is still very much up in the air even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed confidence that U.S. representatives will vote on the bill.

“She’s optimistic, and she may be the only person who feels that way,” Klein said.

Klein said the progressives in the Democratic Party have vowed to vote against the bill. In turn, the party’s moderates do not trust the progressives, Klein said.

“Democrats are going to have to make some hard choices as the governing party if they don’t want to strike out,” Klein said.

Klein also talked about the ongoing hearings about the disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year.

