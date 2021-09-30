First Alert: Decent rain chances will remain in play through this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen scattered downpours develop and move in from southeast Texas this afternoon, drenching a few communities. Unfortunately, not everyone will see the rainfall this afternoon.

Any scattered shower activity will wane this evening, leading to a mostly cloudy sky overnight as lows drop to near 70-degrees.

Another western storm system will eject into the plains on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to likely rain chances for us in East Texas as we round out the week and begin the first weekend in October.

A few notable storm complexes are taking shape in northwest Texas tonight and they will track in our direction. Most models have these complexes weakening or missing our area, but the outflow from these decaying storms may help ignite more pockets of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

As the second storm system pulls into the plains, a slow-moving cold front will advance in our direction, leading to another likely chance of rain on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch between now through this weekend, with higher amounts expected to our west across central and north Texas.

Rain chances will linger into Sunday morning before the front gradually pushes through East Texas. Once that front can scoot through the Piney Woods by late Sunday, we will see our winds shift to the north, ushering in some drier air and putting an end to our rain odds.

Look for daytime highs the next few days to be in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall. Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out in the upper 60′s this week.

Behind the frontal passage, we will see a return to sun-filled skies and low humidity for the majority of next week. This will lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with daytime highs in the middle 80′s.

