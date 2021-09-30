East Texas Now Business Break
Fort Hood: Soldiers honored for Hurricane IDA relief efforts

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday...
Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday with the Humanitarian Service Medal for their help in Hurricane IDA relief efforts.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday with the Humanitarian Service Medal for their help in Hurricane IDA relief efforts.

Army Corporal John Riley says he remembers the devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina and other dangerous storms growing up. So when opportunity arose to help family and friends back home after Hurricane IDA, he answered the call.

“I used to be in that situation before because I was down in New Orleans during Katrina,” he said.

“I’m from New Orleans so it was heartwarming and meant a lot to go help out my hometown. It reminds me of the reason I joined, to help my own people out.”

The soldiers were deployed to Louisiana communities hit the hardest for about three weeks. While there, they helped with relief efforts including clean-up work, medical attention, while providing food and shelter to those who lost everything.

“We helped give out food, water, MRE’s for people without power down there,” Riley said.

“It was hard for them just to go to the grocery store or get gas cause the gas stations were out.”

“It was actually a really humbling experience just to see everything that these people lost in their lives,” said Private First-Class Clayton Cooper.

“It makes you not take things for granted.”

With that in mind, Riley says while being recognized with a medal was humbling, just being there for his family and friends means so much more.

“It’s not every day that you get called back to your hometown to help the people who helped you.”

“These are our people. All Americans.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

